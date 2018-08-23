NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Many people in the Rockaways are wondering where their mail is.

The U.S. Postal Service blamed bad weather when deliveries were delayed during the winter.

But what’s the excuse now?

CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez went looking Thursday for the missing mail.

Mary O’Leary said receiving mail at her Nesponsit home and sending it out has become a game of chance.

“I mailed seven bills out. Nobody received their check,” O’Leary said. “After that, I found I was not receiving mail.”

That was back in January, after massive storms crippled the Northeast. CBS2 spoke with countless residents who waited for more than a week to get their mail. At the time the Postal Service said heavy snow made the roads impassable and unsafe for its carriers.

But on these summer days, residents say mail delivery is still a problem.

“We don’t get our mail. We’re forced to have a post office box to get our mail,” Nesponsit resident Anne Sash said.

Residents said they’re not only getting their mail late or not at all, they’re also getting other people’s mail.

“I’ll get somebody on the next street over with the same house number, and I’ll have to drive over there to deliver her mail,” one resident said.

Assembly District Leader Lew Simon said he’s been inundated with calls from fed-up constituents.

“People from Far Rockaway to Breezy Point and Broad Channel about the lack of mail delivery. What’s happened, they’ve put on casuals,” Simon said.

On Thursday afternoon, the Postal Service apologized for the delivery issues, admitting, “There have been new hires to replace some recent retirements and to assist with prime vacation period.”

The Postal Service said since January it has been meeting quarterly with postal managers and community leaders to try to strengthen service in the Rockaways.

Dozens of residents shared their ongoing mail delivery problems on Facebook and by email, saying the Postal Service isn’t doing enough.

“They need to have the head of the post office come down and talk to us. They’re avoiding us,” Simon said.

The mistakes can be costly, from missing medication deliveries to late fees from missing bills. So residents say an apology is not enough.

The Postal Service suggests people track their mail digitally to help keep track of their letters and packages.