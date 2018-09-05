NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Wednesday was the first day of school for more than a million students and the new chancellor in the five boroughs.

As Richard Carranza grapples with desegregating the city school system, the chancellor has taken one option off the table. CBS2’s Marcia Kramer asked Chancellor Carranza if busing students across neighborhoods to diversify certain schools was an option he and Mayor de Blasio would consider.

“I don’t see there having to be a need for that kind of an intervention. I don’t think it’s the kind of thing we want in our city,” Carranza said.

The mayor, who has recently made desegregating schools a priority, agreed and says busing students to other areas is a non-starter.

“I don’t think it’s the right way to achieve the goal and I don’t think it helps us achieve that other central goal which is improving all schools for our children,” de Blasio added. “Busing to me creates a whole host of problems.”

The chancellor and Mayor de Blasio were at P.S. 377 in Ozone Park Wednesday for the first day of school. The duo highlighted the start of a 3-K class there; a part of the mayor’s “equity and excellence for all” program. Both men are searching for ways to better integrate the school system that is partially based on housing patterns.

“Zip code should not be the determiner,” Michael Mulgrew, president of the United Federation of Teachers said.

Chancellor Carranza is expected to announce his plan for desegregating schools in December. In January, the mayor will attempt to pass his plan for ending the state test tied to getting into the city’s elite high schools.