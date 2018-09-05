NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A plane from Dubai landed at JFK Airport and was held away from the terminal after several passengers on board reported feeling sick.

The Emirates Airbus A380 arrived at Terminal 4 and was met by the Centers for Disease Control and Port Authority police. Seven crew members and passengers were transported to a Jamaica Hospital in Queens.

Emirates Flight 203 landed in New York Wednesday shortly after 9 a.m. with about 520 people on board. It was a direct flight from Dubai and did not make a stop in Mecca as the New York mayor’s office erroneously reported earlier.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m., Emirates Airlines said only about 10 passengers from Dubai had taken ill. Passengers say the number was in dozens, and the CDC issues a statement that 100 people were sick.

Statement: Emirates can confirm that about 10 passengers on #EK203 from Dubai to New York were taken ill. On arrival, as a precaution, they were attended to by local health authorities. All others will disembark shortly. The safety & care of our customers is our first priority. — Emirates Airline (@emirates) September 5, 2018

A government source briefed on situation said there was no evidence of a security or terror issue. Emirates‘ home office told U.S. officials it believes this incident was caused by food poisoning.

The flight did not go to a terminal but was directed to a hard stand area as emergency medical response teams investigated the cause of the illness.

“Passengers who are not ill will be allowed to continue with their travel plans, and if necessary will be followed up with by health officials,” said the CDC in a statement.

Mahesh Varavooru says his wife was one of numerous passengers who fell ill Wednesday on Emirates Flight 203 from Dubai to JFK Airport in New York.

Passenger Larry Coben chronicled his experiences with the flight emergency on Twitter:

Folks at passport control debating whether we should be allowed off the bus. Ten minutes so far pic.twitter.com/4AsammlJe5 — Larry Coben (@LarryCoben) September 5, 2018

Heading for the terminal. pic.twitter.com/fx2HufaXZi — Larry Coben (@LarryCoben) September 5, 2018

Deplaning and having temperature taken pic.twitter.com/MVxWqJPLTe — Larry Coben (@LarryCoben) September 5, 2018

All passengers being asked to fill out the Center for disease control and prevention form pic.twitter.com/6SidlKx090 — Larry Coben (@LarryCoben) September 5, 2018

A dozen protesters police cars meeting my retienen flight to JFK. What’s up @emirates ? pic.twitter.com/qjpbQbfF4K — Larry Coben (@LarryCoben) September 5, 2018

