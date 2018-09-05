NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A plane from Dubai landed at JFK Airport and was held away from the terminal after several passengers on board reported feeling sick.
The Emirates Airbus A380 arrived at Terminal 4 and was met by the Centers for Disease Control and Port Authority police. Seven crew members and passengers were transported to a Jamaica Hospital in Queens.
Emirates Flight 203 landed in New York Wednesday shortly after 9 a.m. with about 520 people on board. It was a direct flight from Dubai and did not make a stop in Mecca as the New York mayor’s office erroneously reported earlier.
FlightAware: Emirates Flight 203
Shortly before 10:30 a.m., Emirates Airlines said only about 10 passengers from Dubai had taken ill. Passengers say the number was in dozens, and the CDC issues a statement that 100 people were sick.
A government source briefed on situation said there was no evidence of a security or terror issue. Emirates‘ home office told U.S. officials it believes this incident was caused by food poisoning.
The flight did not go to a terminal but was directed to a hard stand area as emergency medical response teams investigated the cause of the illness.
“Passengers who are not ill will be allowed to continue with their travel plans, and if necessary will be followed up with by health officials,” said the CDC in a statement.
Update From CBS2’s Dave Carlin
Passenger Tells Of Sickness On Plane
Mahesh Varavooru says his wife was one of numerous passengers who fell ill Wednesday on Emirates Flight 203 from Dubai to JFK Airport in New York.
On The Plane
Passenger Larry Coben chronicled his experiences with the flight emergency on Twitter:
Photos and video from Chopper 2 showed the flight crew on the ground meeting with officals.
View From Chopper 2
Aerial Coverage Above John F. Kennedy Airport
Photos From The Scene
