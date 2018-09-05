Filed Under:CDC, Emirates Airlines, JFK, JFK Airport, Local TV, Quarantine

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A plane from Dubai landed at JFK Airport and was held away from the terminal after several passengers on board reported feeling sick.

The Emirates Airbus A380 arrived at Terminal 4 and was met by the Centers for Disease Control and Port Authority police. Seven crew members and passengers were transported to a Jamaica Hospital in Queens.

Emirates Flight 203 landed in New York Wednesday shortly after 9 a.m. with about 520 people on board. It was a direct flight from Dubai and did not make a stop in Mecca as the New York mayor’s office erroneously reported earlier.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m., Emirates Airlines said only about 10 passengers from Dubai had taken ill. Passengers say the number was in dozens, and the CDC issues a statement that 100 people were sick.

A government source briefed on situation said there was no evidence of a security or terror issue. Emirates‘ home office told U.S. officials it believes this incident was caused by food poisoning.

The flight did not go to a terminal but was directed to a hard stand area as emergency medical response teams investigated the cause of the illness.

“Passengers who are not ill will be allowed to continue with their travel plans, and if necessary will be followed up with by health officials,” said the CDC in a statement.

Mahesh Varavooru says his wife was one of numerous passengers who fell ill Wednesday on Emirates Flight 203 from Dubai to JFK Airport in New York.

 

Passenger Larry Coben chronicled his experiences with the flight emergency on Twitter:

Photos and video from Chopper 2 showed the flight crew on the ground meeting with officals.

emiratesflight203atjfka Emirates Flight Held At JFK Airport After Several Reported Sick On Board

Emergency vehicles surround Emirates Flight 203 in a holding area at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York on Sept. 5, 2018. (credit: CBS2)

Emergency vehicles surround Emirates Flight 203 in a holding area at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York on Sept. 5, 2018. (credit: CBS2)

Emergency vehicles surround Emirates Flight 203 in a holding area at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York on Sept. 5, 2018. (credit: CBS2)

Emergency vehicles surround Emirates Flight 203 in a holding area at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York on Sept. 5, 2018. (credit: CBS2)

  1. Jess Sain (@Red_Ruffansore) says:
    September 5, 2018 at 12:23 pm

    Mecca is an epidemic. Cure it.

  2. Erik Szpyra (@ErikSzpyra) says:
    September 5, 2018 at 12:23 pm

    You never eat the fish on a plane, did these people never watch any disaster movies?

  3. Charlie Watkins says:
    September 5, 2018 at 12:23 pm

    Open the borders and let everyone in. We can heal them when they get here.

  4. Melissa Lipnutz says:
    September 5, 2018 at 12:17 pm

    Guess there’s no screening for infectious diseases…

  5. LFC (@cappelletti63) says:
    September 5, 2018 at 12:08 pm

    Another reason to do your own research. Did you see how many discrepancies this story had?

  6. Stone Wall (@Stonewall_MAGA) says:
    September 5, 2018 at 12:00 pm

    How long will it be before we see the first goat to human AIDS pandemic?
    Perhaps it is already started.

  7. Dwain Meyer says:
    September 5, 2018 at 11:58 am

    I went on vacation and I’ll I got to show for it was a lousy 3d world disease.

  8. Jersey_Prophet (@stringed) says:
    September 5, 2018 at 11:56 am

    Am I a conspiracy theorist by asking why, when WMD of the gun and bomb types are rigorously screened prior to passengers embarking on a flight and WMD of the viral infectious variety aren’t?

    There are players in the Middle East area looking for any and all ways to attack the US – especially after their sham JPOA ‘deal’ was dumped.

    Any inferences about real countries are purely intentional.

  9. Joe Pace says:
    September 5, 2018 at 10:29 am

    Who wants to buy my carbon credits?

