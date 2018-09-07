  • TV10/55

Filed Under:bay ridge, Brooklyn, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A suspect was arrested Friday in connection to an attempted rape in the Bay Ridge section of Brooklyn.

Police say Emmanuel Martinez-Hernandez faces charges of first-degree attempted rape, forcible touching and third-degree sexual assault.

They say he allegedly attacked a 27-year-old woman around 1:40 a.m. on August 25 near 90th Street and Fifth Avenue.

The 30-year-old Good Samaritan, who CBS2 is only identifying as Miguel, confronted the suspect and pulled him off the woman.

“He told me get out of here, it’s not your business and then he punch me,” he said.

After Miguel fought back, the suspect began running and Miguel gave chase while dialing 911.

