NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Rescue crews started their search again on Sunday morning for a teenage swimmer authorities say went missing in the waters off Rockaway Beach.

Police planned to switch from rescue to recovery in their search for a 17-year-old who was last seen in the water near Beach 86th Street just before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

“I got a little nervous or more worried when you saw what was like deep see divers,” said witness Marilyn Torres. “It’s heartbreaking to know someone’s child is not coming home.”

Sources told CBS2 aviation and diving units were combing the area to find the teen who was swimming with friends when he went missing. Rene Santiago says the victim’s friend was distraught as he spoke to first responders.

Officials suspended the search Saturday night after about two hours, adding that the rip current made the search exceedingly difficult.

Lifeguards are no longer on duty at Rockaway Beach after Labor Day.