Filed Under:Animal Cruelty, Local TV, Long Island, Nassau County, Pit Bulls, SPCA

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork)  The reward for information about a horrific incident of animal cruelty has been increased.

The Nassau County SPCA has announced that they are offering $6,000 for tips that lead to an arrest after seven dead dogs were found in a Department of Transportation sump in Hempstead on Sept. 12.

All seven dogs were pit bulls; one was a puppy. They were found stuffed in trash bags discovered in the sump at Dietz Street and South Franklin Street.

Authorities initially offered a $5,000 reward for information in the case, but say donors have raised another $1,000 to help with the investigation.

“We feel that it is necessary to use every available tool in fighting animal cruelty to ensure that the abusers face the maximum penalty under the law!” the SPCA wrote in a release.

Anyone with information is asked to call 516-THE-SPCA.

