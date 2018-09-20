NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — There’s good news and bad news for rail commuters who use NJ TRANSIT.

The good news: fares will be cut 10 percent from November through January.

The bad news: the fare cuts are to make up for additional service disruptions as NJ TRANSIT seeks to meet a federal safety deadline.

“Our customers will always be our first priority, and their experience must be safe and consistent. We thoughtfully reviewed all trains that are part of this adjustment and found the most reasonable alternatives,” NJ TRANSIT Executive Director Kevin Corbett said.

Many trains have been cancelled in the past few months to accommodate the installation of an emergency braking system called positive train control.

Additional service disruptions are needed so the work is finished by the Dec. 31 deadline. Those changes are scheduled to go into effect in mid-October.

Full service is expected to be restored by mid-January.

