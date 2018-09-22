NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for the suspects who shot and killed a teenager on a Brooklyn basketball court on Friday.

Investigators believe 16-year-old Timothy Oyebola was not the intended victim when he was shot in the head at Chester Playground in Brownsville.

Police found two bullet casing in the park and believe two suspects fired shots 100 feet away from the basketball courts where Timothy was playing, reports CBS2’s Clark Fouraker.

“We are just living by the grace of God and he’s the only son I have,” said father David Oyebola.

Police immediately began hanging posters around the community.

“He was a really, really good kid,” said NYPD Deputy Chief Michael Kemper. “This is a very unfortunate act…. There’s a strong possibility that he was an unintended target of this bullet.”

Witness cell phone video shows the paramedics surrounding the young man, trying to save him. He was rushed to Brookdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“These kids should be able to play in the playground without shots going off,” said community advocate Michael Thomas.

The neighborhood is in shock, with some saying they came outside after hearing the gun fire in the senseless shooting.

“There’s families on this block,” said Dave Sylvester who works nearby. “We’re very much affected by this, it’s very sad.”

Several local residents came outside after hearing the gunshots.

“This is a hell of an environment to live in,” said neighbor Trashaun Covington.

The teen’s father David Oyebola was surrounded by family and friends outside their Jamica, Queens, home proudly remembering his son. He hopes evidence left behind in the park helps police find those responsible.

“I just need an answer, I just need an answer,” David said.

Police say other people were in the park and could have been intended targets.