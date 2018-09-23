TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Vowing to stop “a criminal enterprise defrauding taxpayers,” Republican candidate for New York governor Marc Molinaro launched a whistle-blower website Sunday aimed at collecting tips about corruption in state government.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s chief opponent in the November election said CuomoLeaks.com was needed due to intimidation tactics used against people who have tried to expose issues in the current administration.

“We have been approached many times by state employees, individuals who have close ties to the administration, and as you know individuals associated with (the Tappan Zee Bridge) project and others who continue to reach out with specific information that show, quite frankly, unfettered political influence and corruption within the administration,” said Molinaro.

“Many of whom are afraid, if you will, or have stated as such, of their own well-being because the administration has been seen to use the levers of government to keep people quiet,” he said.

Molinaro’s news conference Sunday morning in Tarrytown, N.Y., was held with the the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo / Tappen Zee Bridge in the background, an issue the candidate included in list of embarrassing issues to Cuomo.

“The governor rushed the opening of the Tappan Zee Bridge to meet a political deadline, and then claimed to have no involvement, no ownership and no responsibility,” Molinaro said. “The administration has but the safety of New Yorkers behind political expediency.”

In addition to bridge safety concerns, Molinaro highlighted former Cuomo top aide Joseph Percoco’s sentencing to six years in prison on charges of fraud and accepting bribes and a controversial campaign flyer targeting Democratic primary rival Cynthia Nixon about anti-Semetic issues.

The new website consists of a black-and-white photo of Andrew Cuomo and form to submit tips and documentation.

“We’re standing here today to launch CuomoLeaks.com for the purpose of allowing those who fear for their well-being to come forward and speak out and finally put an end to what is a criminal enterprise defrauding taxpayers, rigging the system and stacking the deck against New Yorkers.

Molinaro did not specify how information collected through the website would be used.