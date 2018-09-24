BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – After a summer of warm and rainy weather, an explosion of mosquitoes has driven the number of West Nile virus victims to record levels in New Jersey, including the deaths of two people.

Health officials in 2017 tracked eight human cases of West Nile being reported, but for this year, that number is already at 31 confirmed cases.

“The number of human West Nile Virus cases is the highest we’ve seen since 2012, and the season is not over yet,” said New Jersey Health Commissioner Dr. Shereef Elnahal.

In Bergen County, a 62-year-old man and an elderly woman died within the past month.

MORE: New Jersey Department Of Health West Nile Information

Officials urged residents to help in reducing mosquito populations in around homes by emptying and draining any standing water pots, gutters, kiddie pools and birdbaths once a week.

Bergen County officials say they are taking aggressive steps to reduce mosquitoes, including aerial spraying.

“West Nile Virus most often causes mild symptoms, such as fever, headache, body aches or a rash for healthy individuals, but it can cause severe illness in the elderly and those with compromised immune systems,” said Elnahal.