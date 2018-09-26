NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – President Donald Trump is having another full day as he meets with several world leaders and hints about a big announcement on North Korea.

Trump also accused China of interfering with the upcoming November midterm elections.

In his first meeting of the day, Trump sat down with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reaffirm U.S. support for Israel.

“We are with you. We are with Israel 100 percent,” Trump said. “We are very much in favor of what Israel is doing as far as their defense is concerned. They’re aggressive and they have no choice. It’s a very difficult part of the world.”

Netanyahu, in turn, praised Trump for imposing sanctions against Iran.

“Thank you for you strong words yesterday in the General Assembly against the corrupt terrorist regime in Iran. You back up your words with strong action,” Netanyahu said.

Trump also chaired this morning’s UN Security Council meeting on denuclearization, defending his decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal.

“The regime is the world’s leading sponsor of terror and fuels conflict across the region and far beyond. A regime with this track record must never be allowed to possess a nuclear weapon,” Trump said.

The president started making headlines even before his first official meeting today, embracing ongoing negotiations with North Korea.

“North Korea is going along very well. We really have made a tremendous amount of progress since this time last year,” Trump said. “I’ll be meeting with Chairman Kim in the very near future. It will be announced.”

Trump also accused China of trying to interfere in November’s midterm elections in retaliation for the ongoing trade war between our two countries.

“They do not want me or us to win because I am the first president ever to challenge China on trade,” he said. “We are winning on trade. We are winning on every level.”

Trump will meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe this afternoon before holding a news conference at 5 p.m., at which time it is expected he will make an announcement about the future of summit talks with North Korea.