NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two people are in police custody as officers continue to search for a missing 12-year-old girl in New York.

Authorities say Malaya Johnson was last seen near the Staten Island Ferry, which is where police found a car they believe she had been riding in.

The Washington County sheriff’s office said Johnson was abducted upstate in Hudson Falls, near Lake George, around 3 p.m. Wednesday. An Amber Alert was activated Thursday. The sheriff’s office said the girl was taken “under circumstances that lead police to believe that she is in imminent danger of serious physical injury or death.”

Police had been searching for a red two-door Ford Mustang. The vehicle was intercepted on Bay Street near the ferry terminal and two men were taken into custody.

Johnson has long brown hair and brown eyes, and she’s about five feet tall and weighs approximately 115 pounds. She was seen wearing light red jeans, a white tank top and light colored backpack when she disappeared.

Anyone with information about her abduction is asked to call the Washington County sheriff’s office at (866) 697-2623 (NYS-AMBER) or dial 911 to report a sighting.