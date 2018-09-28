  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 PMMike & Molly
    12:00 AMEntertainment Tonight
    12:30 AMHow I Met Your Mother
    01:00 AMLast Man Standing
    01:30 AMThe Game
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:death penalty, Local TV, Sayfullo Saipov, Terror, West Side Bike Path Terror Attack

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New information on 2017’s deadly West Side Highway bike path terror attack.

Federal prosecutors have confirmed that the U.S. Justice Department will seek the death penalty for 30-year-old suspect Sayfullo Saipov.

The horrific scene unfolded on Halloween last year in Lower Manhattan when Saipov allegedly drove a rented pickup truck into cyclists and runners along the bike path. Eight people were killed and nearly a dozen more were injured.

MORE: Witnesses Describe Horror Of Deadly Terror Attack On West Side Bike Path

gettyimages 868745636 U.S. To Seek Death Penalty For Suspect In Bike Path Terror Attack

Several people were killed and numerous others injured in New York on October 31, 2017 when a suspect plowed a vehicle into a bike and pedestrian path in Lower Manhattan, and struck another vehicle on Halloween, police said. (Photo by DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)

Prosecutors accuse Saipov of being an ISIS sympathizer.

The terror suspect’s defense attorney attempted to have capital punishment taken off the table after President Donald Trump publicly endorsed Saipov’s possible execution on a tweet.

West Side Highway Bike Path Attack

(Credit: CBS2)

Government filings released Friday declared that the deadly rampage met the legal standards for prosecutors to seek the death penalty.

The trial is expected to begin Oct. 7, 2019.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s