NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New information on the fatal shooting of a Brooklyn teen in a school playground last month.

The NYPD has released the photo of an alleged gang member wanted in connection with the shooting death of 16-year-old Timothy Oyebola.

***MUST READ. PLEASE RETWEET**** On September 21st, 2018, at approximately 1550 Hours above

suspect did display and recklessly discharged a loaded firearm striking the victim one time to forehead causing his demise. The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. pic.twitter.com/0NKtt07ivv — NYPDBrooklynNorth (@NYPDBklynNorth) October 1, 2018

Police tweeted a photo of the suspect, 14-year-old Aaron Nathaniel, who is believed to be involved in the Sept. 21 incident that led to a stray bullet striking Oyebola in the head.

On Monday, friends and family held a vigil on that same basketball court to remember the teen’s life.

Investigators don’t believe Oyebola was the intended target.