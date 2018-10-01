  • TV10/55On Air

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New information on the fatal shooting of a Brooklyn teen in a school playground last month.

The NYPD has released the photo of an alleged gang member wanted in connection with the shooting death of 16-year-old Timothy Oyebola.

MORE: Teen Shot And Killed At Brooklyn School Playground

Police tweeted a photo of the suspect, 14-year-old Aaron Nathaniel, who is believed to be involved in the Sept. 21 incident that led to a stray bullet striking Oyebola in the head.

On Monday, friends and family held a vigil on that same basketball court to remember the teen’s life.

Investigators don’t believe Oyebola was the intended target.

