NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New information on the fatal shooting of a Brooklyn teen in a school playground last month.
The NYPD has released the photo of an alleged gang member wanted in connection with the shooting death of 16-year-old Timothy Oyebola.
Police tweeted a photo of the suspect, 14-year-old Aaron Nathaniel, who is believed to be involved in the Sept. 21 incident that led to a stray bullet striking Oyebola in the head.
On Monday, friends and family held a vigil on that same basketball court to remember the teen’s life.
Investigators don’t believe Oyebola was the intended target.