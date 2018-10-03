NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A small tent city is popping up outside Citi Field for seven young men who are about to make history when they take center stage on Saturday night.

Linda Xiong from Fresno, Calif., arrived in New York on Tuesday to make sure she’s in the front row for K-pop superstars BTS, reports CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez.

Why sit here so many days before?

“We just love the boys,” she said.

The members of BTS, a Korean band, have become a global phenomenon.

Singer Nicky Minaj has even collaborated with them.

“They produce their own music, they write their own lyrics,” said Linda. “They make us fans go crazy. Because they’re seven very attractive men.”

BTS fans, mostly young women of all races, started camping out Sunday to see the group’s first U.S. outdoor stadium concert at Citi Field this weekend.

Most of their music is in Korean, and not every fan understands – or cares – about the language barrier.

Michelle Quinde from Corona, Queens, has seen 20 of their concerts including one in Korea.

Their fans, called “The Army,” say they read English translations of the lyrics and are moved.

“They helped me a lot,” said Quinde. “Just their message of growth… If you really read the lyrics it’s really empowering.”

The concert at Citi Field wasn’t even on the original tour schedule but was added on after the band sold out two nights at the Prudential Center in Newark.

“Their stage presence is something to die for,” said Alyssa Torres, of Harlem. “They’re able to dance and sing so well on stage.”

Fans on site since Sunday, even stayed during Tuesdays storm.

“Tents were flying, you could hear fans screaming because of the thunder and lightning,” said Paige Coles of South Jersey. “It’s crazy but we’re all motivated. We don’t mind. We’re dedicated to them. So we’ll do what we have to (do) to be front row.”

The stadium’s show sold out less than hour after tickets went on sale.