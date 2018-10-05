FREEPORT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police on Long Island have released photos of a suspect they believe carried out a violent rape on the front lawn of a Freeport home.

According to detectives, a 36-year-old woman was walking along Parsons Ave. around 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 28 when she was attacked by an unidentified man.

Police say the attacker punched the woman in the face, knocking her unconscious. When she woke up she was being sexually assaulted. The suspect then fled in an unknown direction.

The man police are searching for is described as a Hispanic man between 5’7” and 5’8” with a medium build. An update from authorities on Thursday added that the suspect was wearing a two tone baseball cap, dark pants, and t-shirt with a graphic design.

“I feel very bad,” the victim’s mother said.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, and is now staying with family members as she recovers physically and mentally.

The victim’s mother told CBS2’s Reena Roy the attack left her with eye damage.

“She’s feeling better now. The doctor gave her medicine and everything in the hospital,” the victim’s mother added.

Anyone with any information in the case is asked to call Nassau County Police at 516-573-4022.