HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – New Jersey TRANSIT riders, here’s your chance to speak your mind.

The agency is holding a “We are Listening” forum Thursday in Hoboken.

Commuters are invited to ask questions and offer feedback.

Senior management will be in attendance, including Executive Director Kevin Corbett.

The listening session will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Hoboken Terminal.

This comes just days after Gov. Phil Murphy read the results of an NJ TRANSIT audit, identifying five areas for improvement.

