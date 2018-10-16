TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Tuesday is the final day New Jersey voters can register to vote in this year’s midterm elections, happening on Nov. 6.

Many of the state’s top offices are up for election, including a dozen U.S. House seats and a close U.S. Senate race between incumbent Sen. Bob Menendez, former biopharmaceutical executive Bob Hugin, and six other candidates.

The election will also include a ballot measure question on issuing a $500 million school projects bond.

Details on New Jersey voter registration is available in several languages from the Department of State website.

People in Connecticut have until Oct. 30 and can get more information from their state’s website.

New York’s voter registration deadline was Friday, Oct. 12.