NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Lottery fever is on the rise.

There was no winner for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing, and Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot keeps growing.

The Mega Millions prize now stands at $868 million, and Powerball at $345 million.

Friday’s Mega Millions drawing is now the largest Mega Millions jackpot, which has been growing since it was last won in July in California. The previous record was $656 million, shared by winners in 2012 in three states.

There may not have been a big winner Tuesday night, but there were more than four million winning tickets at different prize levels.

A handful of million-dollar tickets were sold, including one in New York, one in New Jersey and two in Pennsylvania.

The winning numbers were: 3, 45, 49, 61 and 69, plus the gold Mega Ball of 9.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions are one in 302 million.