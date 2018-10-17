  • TV10/55On Air

NEW YORK

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Lottery fever is on the rise.

There was no winner for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing, and Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot keeps growing.

The Mega Millions prize now stands at $868 million, and Powerball at $345 million.

Friday’s Mega Millions drawing is now the largest Mega Millions jackpot, which has been growing since it was last won in July in California. The previous record was $656 million, shared by winners in 2012 in three states.

PLAN AHEAD: What To Do If You Win The Lottery

There may not have been a big winner Tuesday night, but there were more than four million winning tickets at different prize levels.

A handful of million-dollar tickets were sold, including one in New York, one in New Jersey and two in Pennsylvania.

The winning numbers were: 3, 45, 49, 61 and 69, plus the gold Mega Ball of 9.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions are one in 302 million.

