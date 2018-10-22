NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Subway riders, some relief is on the way.

At least according to New York City Transit Authority President Andy Byford, who sat down with 60 Minutes’ Bill Whitaker on Sunday night.

Byford said he understands straphangers are frustrated and fed up.

“Our job is crystal clear: We need to turn this around for New Yorkers,” he said. “I absolutely want New Yorkers to start feeling, by the end of this year, it’s definitely getting better.”

He also said major service improvements will still take some time, as lines are shut down for repairs.

“There’s no gain without a bit of pain,” he added.

