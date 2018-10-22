  • TV10/55On Air

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Subway riders, some relief is on the way.

At least according to New York City Transit Authority President Andy Byford, who sat down with 60 Minutes’ Bill Whitaker on Sunday night.

More: Why Has The New York City Subway Gone Off The Rails?

Byford said he understands straphangers are frustrated and fed up.

“Our job is crystal clear: We need to turn this around for New Yorkers,” he said. “I absolutely want New Yorkers to start feeling, by the end of this year, it’s definitely getting better.”

More: Subway? No Way: Report Says Less People Taking MTA Trains

He also said major service improvements will still take some time, as lines are shut down for repairs.

“There’s no gain without a bit of pain,” he added.

Click here to watch the full interview.

