HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – Health officials in Connecticut say the first person has died from the flu this season.

The patient was over 65 years old.

So far, 22 people have been hospitalized with the flu statewide.

Last year, more than 80,000 people died from the flu across the country, including 154 from Connecticut.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal will hold a news conference later Monday with medical professionals, urging residents to get their flu shots.

