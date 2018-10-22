  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJustice with Judge Mablean
    11:30 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    12:00 PMSupreme Justice with Judge Karen Mills
    12:30 PMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 2 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Connecticut, Flu, Health, Health Alert, Local TV

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – Health officials in Connecticut say the first person has died from the flu this season.

The patient was over 65 years old.

So far, 22 people have been hospitalized with the flu statewide.

More: Doctors Urging Vaccines As First Child Dies From Flu

Last year, more than 80,000 people died from the flu across the country, including 154 from Connecticut.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal will hold a news conference later Monday with medical professionals, urging residents to get their flu shots.

Click here for more information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s