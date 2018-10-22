WATCH THE DEBATEAndrew Cuomo, Marc Molinaro In The NY Gubernatorial Debate - Tuesday @ 7 P.M.
  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMFunny You Should Ask
    4:30 PMFunny You Should Ask
    5:00 PMFace the Truth
    5:30 PMFace the Truth
    6:00 PMThe King of Queens
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5 PM
    6:00 PMCBS 2 News at 6 PM
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Hempstead, ice, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Local TV, Long Island, Pablo Villavicencio

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) – An Ecuadorian pizza deliveryman who was the center of a national outcry after being detained at Fort Hamilton has been arrested in a domestic violence case.

According to the criminal complaint, Pablo Villavicencio pushed his wife against a wall, slapped her and grabbed her phone to keep her from calling police.

2a9c6adab4fb49308ba134ed021b5500 Pizza Deliveryman At Center Of ICE Detention Case Arrested For Domestic Violence

(credit: CBS2)

It happened Thursday at the couple’s Hempstead, Long Island home.

He was arraigned Saturday on a misdemeanor charge and remained jailed Monday afternoon.

“The past several months, including Pablo’s detention and threats of imminent deportation, have been traumatic for the Villavicencio family. We are hopeful that this matter will be resolved and that Pablo will secure valid status with the continued assistance of our counsel,” the Legal Aid Society said in a statement.

Villavicencio was detained on June 1 after delivering pizza to the Fort Hamilton Army base in Brooklyn. He was seeking to establish legal residency and overcome a 2010 order to leave the country.

The government declined to appeal the July decision freeing him.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments (2)
  1. Don McCoy says:
    October 22, 2018 at 4:04 pm

    Sounds like a great guy…a GREAT addition to America! LOL!

    Reply Report comment
  2. Tomas Cruz says:
    October 22, 2018 at 3:52 pm

    So everyone who is arrested has an excuse to slap around their loved ones? Cool.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s