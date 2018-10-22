HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) – An Ecuadorian pizza deliveryman who was the center of a national outcry after being detained at Fort Hamilton has been arrested in a domestic violence case.

According to the criminal complaint, Pablo Villavicencio pushed his wife against a wall, slapped her and grabbed her phone to keep her from calling police.

It happened Thursday at the couple’s Hempstead, Long Island home.

He was arraigned Saturday on a misdemeanor charge and remained jailed Monday afternoon.

“The past several months, including Pablo’s detention and threats of imminent deportation, have been traumatic for the Villavicencio family. We are hopeful that this matter will be resolved and that Pablo will secure valid status with the continued assistance of our counsel,” the Legal Aid Society said in a statement.

Villavicencio was detained on June 1 after delivering pizza to the Fort Hamilton Army base in Brooklyn. He was seeking to establish legal residency and overcome a 2010 order to leave the country.

The government declined to appeal the July decision freeing him.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)