NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Former New York State Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos and his son, Adam, will be sentenced Wednesday following convictions in their corruption retrial.

Prosecutors have asked the judge to sentence the 70-year-old to more than five years, which is what he received after his 2015 conviction. That conviction was overturned on appeal, because of an error in the instructions given to jurors.

Prosecutors said Skelos lied under oath during his retrial and, therefore, they believe he deserves more time.

He and his adopted son were convicted in July of extortion, wire fraud and bribery for a second time.

Prosecutors said Skelos used his power to pressure companies into giving Adam six-figure, low-show jobs. Those companies relied on legislation that Skelos could push through.

During his retrial, he testified that he was only trying to help his son and asked friends for favors but did not solicit bribes.

Skelos’ lawyers are pleading for leniency, reportedly arguing the one-time powerful Republican from Rockville Centre is suffering from depression and alcohol abuse.

His attorneys also say the trial and retrial have put an extreme strain on the relationship between the father and son.