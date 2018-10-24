WATCH AGAINAndrew Cuomo, Marc Molinaro Face Off In Fiery NY Gubernatorial Debate
  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMThe Doctors
    09:00 AMCheaters
    09:30 AMCheaters
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Adam Skelos, corruption, Dean Skelos, Janelle Burrell, Local TV, New York State Politics, New York State Senate

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Former New York State Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos and his son, Adam, will be sentenced Wednesday following convictions in their corruption retrial.

Prosecutors have asked the judge to sentence the 70-year-old to more than five years, which is what he received after his 2015 conviction. That conviction was overturned on appeal, because of an error in the instructions given to jurors.

Prosecutors said Skelos lied under oath during his retrial and, therefore, they believe he deserves more time.

He and his adopted son were convicted in July of extortion, wire fraud and bribery for a second time.

Prosecutors said Skelos used his power to pressure companies into giving Adam six-figure, low-show jobs. Those companies relied on legislation that Skelos could push through.

During his retrial, he testified that he was only trying to help his son and asked friends for favors but did not solicit bribes.

Skelos’ lawyers are pleading for leniency, reportedly arguing the one-time powerful Republican from Rockville Centre is suffering from depression and alcohol abuse.

His attorneys also say the trial and retrial have put an extreme strain on the relationship between the father and son.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s