NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – So you have seen all the political ads, you’ve followed coverage of Campaign 2018, and it’s time to exercise your rights as a free citizen. Here are some details to note ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018.

Free Rides To Polling Sites: Amid predictions of high voter turnout in this year’s midterm elections, ride-sharing services Uber and Lyft are both offering free rides to the polls for many voters. Like to pedal to the polls? According to StreetsBlog NYC, CitiBike will be offering people in New York and Jersey City free rides all day on Nov. 6 with the code BIKETOVOTE.

VOTING IN NEW YORK

When Can You Vote? New York polls are open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

Where To Vote: See voterlookup.elections.ny.gov to find your polling place.

What To Bring: No ID needed if you have voted in New York State before. For new voters who registered by mail, your status might not be updated by election day. You can check your voter registration status online. If all else fails, you should be able to vote by completing a vote affidavit ballot.

Can You Still Register To Vote? No. The deadline to register was Oct. 12.

Can You Get Time Off Work To Vote? New York registered voters are entitled to two paid hours off work to vote on Nov. 6, but you must let your employer know at least two days before, the boss may specify the hours, and the law doesn’t cover workers with 4 hours before/after work to vote.



VOTING IN NEW JERSEY

When Can You Vote? New Jersey polls are open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

Where To Vote: See voter.njsvrs.com to find your polling place.

What To Bring: Some new voters will need ID (a New Jersey drivers’ license, military or other government ID, student or job ID — see the NJ Division Of Elections website for more details).

Can You Still Register To Vote? No. The deadline to register was Oct. 12.

Can You Get Time Off Work To Vote? No.



VOTING IN CONNECTICUT

When Can You Vote? Connecticut polls are open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

Where To Vote: See portal.ct.gov to find your polling place.

What To Bring: Having a driver’s license or photo ID is recommended, but you may sign an affidavit if you lack ID. See portal.ct.gov for more details on voter ID requirements.

Can You Still Register To Vote? No. The deadline to register was Oct. 30.

Can You Get Time Off Work To Vote? No.