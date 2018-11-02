NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is expected to share more details Friday in the mysterious deaths of two Saudi Arabian sisters whose bodies were found bound on the bank of the Hudson River.

It has been nine days since the bodies of 22-year-old Rotana Farea and 16-year-old Tala Farea washed up along Riverside Park and still no definitive answers on how they ended up there.

“When the complete investigation is done, we’ll have a good idea of what exactly transpired,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said earlier this week.

The sisters, originally from Saudi Arabia, were found clothed in fur trim coats and bound together with duct tape. Investigators believe they were both still alive when they entered the water.

Police are working to put together at timeline from when they were last seen in Fairfax, Virginia on August 24.

Sources tell CBS2 records indicate the sisters traveled from Washington, D.C. to Philadelphia before arriving in New York City on September 1.

“There are still some gaps that we would like to fill in and get a real clear picture of what happened in the last two months,” said Shea.

According to investigators, the girls’ mother, who still lives in Virginia, told police she got a call from the Saudi embassy the day before their bodies were discovered, saying the family had to leave the U.S. because her daughters applied for political asylum.

In a statement, the Saudi consulate general said it will “follow the case closely” and the sisters “were students accompanying their brother in Washington.”

“We are out to get justice for those two girls and to find out exactly what happened,” Shea said.

Investigators are still awaiting the results of toxicology tests to determine the exact causes of death.