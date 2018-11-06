NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Record turnout is expected Tuesday as voters hit the polls to cast their ballots in the midterm elections.

Several local races are gaining national attention with control of Congress up for grabs.

After months of mudslinging and trading barbs in New Jersey, incumbent U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez and Republican challenger Bob Hugin will head to the polls knowing how pivotal their race is.

“The stakes have never been higher,” Menendez told CBS2’s Meg Baker on Monday.

VOTING GUIDE: When & Where To Vote, What To Bring, Key Issues, Free Rides

While Menendez has made the race a referendum on President Donald Trump, Hugin says it’s about ousting Menendez.

“It’s a referendum on him,” he said. “I’m going to stand up to anybody, President Trump, and I’m going to work with anybody.”

Both Democrats and Republicans have been sending out their biggest influencers in the final push ahead of voters casting their ballots.

The president made stops at three campaign rallies Monday.

MORE: Campaign 2018 Coverage

“The key is you have to go out to vote, because in a sense, I am on the ticket,” he said.

Former President Barack Obama has been stumping hard too – his voice even got hoarse during a stop Monday in Virginia.

“The character of this country is on the ballot. Who we are is on the ballot,” he said.

In the Senate, 35 seats are up for grabs. Democrats need a net gain of two to take control.

WATCH: More On Races Across Tri-State Area

In the House, 435 representatives are up for reelection. Democrats would have to hold onto every seat they have and win 23 more to get to a 218 majority.

Nationwide, influential gubernatorial races are being closely watched, as well, including New York, where, according to a new Siena poll, Republican hopeful Marc Molinaro has cut Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s once double-digit lead. Cuomo is now ahead at 49 to Molinaro’s 36 percent.

“Enough is enough of the corruption, enough of the high property taxes,” said Molinaro.

“Everything they believe is against who we are as New Yorkers,” Cuomo said.

As CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported, it’s expected to be a long night as returns come in from across the country.

Polls open at 6 a.m. across the Tri-State and stay open until 8 p.m. in Connecticut and New Jersey and 9 p.m. in New York.