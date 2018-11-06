NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Despite broken voting machines across New York City, long lines, rain and – in some cases – damp ballots, the voters have spoken. Here’s a look at what they said.

Note: Total results for all races update after election precincts officially file their returns. Reporting times vary by precinct after polls close at 8 p.m. for New Jersey and Connecticut, and 9 p.m. for New York.

MAPS BY COUNTY

New York Results At A Glance

New Jersey Results At A Glance

NEW YORK

Governor (Cuomo, Molinaro, Hawkins, Sharpe, Miner)

Attorney General (James, Wofford, Sussman, Garvey, Sliwa)

Comptroller (DiNapoli, Trichter, Dunlea, Gallaudet)

N.Y. Supreme Court

Question – 1 – Campaign Finance – Ballot Issue

Question – 2 – Engagement Commission – Ballot Issue

Question – 3 – Community Boards – Ballot Issue

U.S. Senate (Kirsten Gillibrand, Chele Chiavacci Farley)

U.S. House Districts:

View Results by District: 1-11 | 12-20

* Find Your District Via House.gov

New York State Senate Districts:

View Results By District: 1-11 | 13-26 | 28-40 | 41-50

* Find Your District Via NYSenate.gov

New York State Assembly Districts:

View Results by District: 1-10 | 11-20 | 21-42 | 44-61 | 62-77 | 78-87 | 90-104 | 105-111

* Find Your District Via NYAssembly.gov

NEW JERSEY

U.S. Senate (Eight candidates including Bob Menendez and Bob Hugin)

U.S. House

View Results: Districts 1 through 12

* Find Your District Via House.gov

State Assembly and State Senate

View Results: Assembly Districts 15 to 38, State Senate District 38

* Find Your District Via New Jersey Legislature Website

Authorize School Bond Issue

ELSEWHERE IN AMERICA

