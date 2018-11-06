  • TV10/55On Air

Filed Under:2018 election, New Jersey, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Despite broken voting machines across New York City, long lines, rain and – in some cases – damp ballots, the voters have spoken. Here’s a look at what they said.

Note: Total results for all races update after election precincts officially file their returns. Reporting times vary by precinct after polls close at 8 p.m. for New Jersey and Connecticut, and 9 p.m. for New York.

MAPS BY COUNTY

New York Results At A Glance
New Jersey Results At A Glance

NEW YORK

Governor (Cuomo, Molinaro, Hawkins, Sharpe, Miner)
Attorney General (James, Wofford, Sussman, Garvey, Sliwa)
Comptroller (DiNapoli, Trichter, Dunlea, Gallaudet)

N.Y. Supreme Court

Question – 1 – Campaign Finance – Ballot Issue
Question – 2 – Engagement Commission – Ballot Issue
Question – 3 – Community Boards – Ballot Issue

U.S. Senate (Kirsten Gillibrand, Chele Chiavacci Farley)

U.S. House  Districts:
View Results by District: 1-11 | 12-20
* Find Your District Via House.gov

New York State Senate Districts:
View Results By District: 1-11 | 13-26 | 28-40 | 41-50
* Find Your District Via NYSenate.gov

New York State Assembly Districts:
View Results by District: 1-10 | 11-20 | 21-42 | 44-61 | 62-77 | 78-87 | 90-104 | 105-111
* Find Your District Via NYAssembly.gov

NEW JERSEY

U.S. Senate(Eight candidates including Bob Menendez and Bob Hugin)

U.S. House
View Results: Districts 1 through 12
* Find Your District Via House.gov

State Assembly and State Senate
View Results: Assembly Districts 15 to 38, State Senate District 38
* Find Your District Via New Jersey Legislature Website

Authorize School Bond Issue

ELSEWHERE IN AMERICA

CBS News’ Hour-By-Hour Guide To The Race To Win The House
CBS News House Tracker: Balance of Power
CBS News Senate Tracker: Balance of Power
CBS News Coverage Of Campaign 2018
WATCH: CBSN Live Election Night Coverage

