NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Despite broken voting machines across New York City, long lines, rain and – in some cases – damp ballots, the voters have spoken. Here’s a look at what they said.
Note: Total results for all races update after election precincts officially file their returns. Reporting times vary by precinct after polls close at 8 p.m. for New Jersey and Connecticut, and 9 p.m. for New York.
MAPS BY COUNTY
New York Results At A Glance
New Jersey Results At A Glance
NEW YORK
Governor (Cuomo, Molinaro, Hawkins, Sharpe, Miner)
Attorney General (James, Wofford, Sussman, Garvey, Sliwa)
Comptroller (DiNapoli, Trichter, Dunlea, Gallaudet)
Question – 1 – Campaign Finance – Ballot Issue
Question – 2 – Engagement Commission – Ballot Issue
Question – 3 – Community Boards – Ballot Issue
U.S. Senate (Kirsten Gillibrand, Chele Chiavacci Farley)
U.S. House Districts:
View Results by District: 1-11 | 12-20
* Find Your District Via House.gov
New York State Senate Districts:
View Results By District: 1-11 | 13-26 | 28-40 | 41-50
* Find Your District Via NYSenate.gov
New York State Assembly Districts:
View Results by District: 1-10 | 11-20 | 21-42 | 44-61 | 62-77 | 78-87 | 90-104 | 105-111
* Find Your District Via NYAssembly.gov
NEW JERSEY
U.S. Senate(Eight candidates including Bob Menendez and Bob Hugin)
U.S. House
View Results: Districts 1 through 12
* Find Your District Via House.gov
State Assembly and State Senate
View Results: Assembly Districts 15 to 38, State Senate District 38
* Find Your District Via New Jersey Legislature Website
ELSEWHERE IN AMERICA
