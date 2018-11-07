MONTCLAIR, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) – A New Jersey lawyer is under arrest, accused of killing his girlfriend.

James Ray III was taken into custody Tuesday after being on the run for two weeks. He is now being held in the Essex County Jail.

The 55-year-old Montclair man faces murder charges in the death of 44-year-old Angela Bledsoe. She was found shot to death Oct. 23 inside the home where they lived with their young child.

Authorities say police responding to a wellness check found Bledsoe suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two had a child together who is now in the care of family members.

