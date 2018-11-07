  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMJudge Mathis
    3:00 PMJudge Mathis
    4:00 PMFunny You Should Ask
    4:30 PMFunny You Should Ask
    5:00 PMFace the Truth
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5 PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:montclair, New Jersey

MONTCLAIR, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) – A New Jersey lawyer is under arrest, accused of killing his girlfriend.

James Ray III was taken into custody Tuesday after being on the run for two weeks. He is now being held in the Essex County Jail.

The 55-year-old Montclair man faces murder charges in the death of 44-year-old Angela Bledsoe. She was found shot to death Oct. 23 inside the home where they lived with their young child.

Authorities say police responding to a wellness check found Bledsoe suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

raybledsoe Lawyer On The Run Captured After Woman Found Dead In Home

James R. Ray III, Angela Bledsoe (credit: Essex County Prosecutor’s Office)

The two had a child together who is now in the care of family members.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s