NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Scientists have long said coffee can protect your brain and fight memory loss, and now they may have found out why.

Researchers say drinking coffee can reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases.

A type of compound called phenylindanes form during the brewing process and hinder the growth of proteins associated with those diseases.

Researchers found dark roast coffee has the greatest benefits. The darker the roast, the more compounds in each cup.