TEANECK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) – A driver who allegedly crossed a median and crashed into a New Jersey family’s minivan, killing the father and four daughters, has been indicted on homicide charges.

Nearly four months after the deadly wreck, 45-year-old Alvin Hubbard III, of Maryland, was charged with five counts of second-degree vehicular homicide, three counts of vehicular assault and other offenses.

Audie Trinidad, of Teaneck, was driving his family back from vacation on July 9, when Hubbard’s pickup truck slammed into them on Route 1 in Delaware.

Trinidad, 61, and his four daughters, 20-year-old Kaitlyn, 17-year-old Danna, and 13-year-old twins Melissa and Allison, were all killed. Only their mother, Mary Rose, survived.

Heartbroken in a hospital bed, she demanded justice for her family.

“I lost my family last July 6 because of a man in a truck crossed a wide grassy median and struck our car coming in the wrong direction. He is still walking free and I have to bury my husband and four daughters,” she told reporters in July. “All my broken bones and injuries will heal but not the unbearable pain my heart. Now that they’re all gone, I have nothing to look forward to but justice for them.”

Authorities said Hubbard operated his truck in a criminally negligent manner, but drugs and alcohol were not involved in the crash.

