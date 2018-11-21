NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police barricades are up along the parade route as thousands of uniformed and undercover officers prepare to mix in with the crowds at the Thanksgiving Day Parade.

There will also be sanitation trucks filled with sand placed at intersections.

The security detail includes a heavy weapons team, radiation detectors and explosives-sniffing dogs from the K-9 counter-terror unit.

STREET CLOSURES

The NYPD’s list of street closures for the balloon inflation and parade includes the following:

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: BALLOON INFLATION

Beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday, November 21st, 81st Street and 77th Street from Central Park West to Columbus Avenue will be closed to vehicular traffic. The balloon inflation can be viewed by pedestrians from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. on 81st Street and 77th Street from Central Park West to Columbus Avenue. Pedestrians are advised to enter the viewing area from the East side of Columbus Avenue at 73rd Street. Inflation viewing spectators are reminded that no large backpacks, lawn chairs, umbrellas, large coolers or alcoholic beverages will be allowed in the inflation viewing area.

At 8 a.m. the following street will be closed to vehicular traffic: -West 73rd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenues

Additional vehicular traffic closures at Noon are as follows: – Central Park West from West 73rd to 85th Streets – West 74th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues – West 75th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues – West 76th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues – West 77th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues – West 78th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues – West 80th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues – West 81st Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues – West 82nd Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues – West 83rd Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues – West 84th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues – West 85th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues – Central Park Transverse Road at Central Park West and West 81 St. (Both Directions) After 10 p.m., 81st Street and 77th Street from Central Park West to Columbus Avenue as well as Central Park West from 59th Street to 86th Street will be closed to all traffic.



THURSDAY: MACY’S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE

Formation for the parade will begin at 8 a.m. at the following locations: West 77th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue West 81st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue Central Park West between West 77th and 86th Streets

The parade will begin at 9 a.m. from Central Park West and 77th Street and proceed on the following route: South on Central Park West to Columbus Circle South through E/S Columbus Circle to 59th Street East on 59th Street to 6th Avenue South on 6th Avenue to 34th Street West on 34th Street to 7th Avenue – (dispersal area)

Additional closures are as follows: Broadway between West 34th Street and West 40th Street- Midnight to 1 p.m. 6th Avenue between West 23rd Street and West 42nd Street – 2 a.m. to 1 p.m. 7th Avenue from West 34th Street and West 42nd Street – 2 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. 34th Street between 6th Avenue and 8th Avenue – 10 p.m. (Wed) to 5 p.m. 59th Street E/B between 7th Avenue and Central Park West – Midnight to 2 p.m. 59th Street W/B between 5th Avenue and Central Park West – 2 a.m. to 2 p.m. 35th Street between 5th Avenue and 8th Avenue – 2 a.m. to 4 p.m. 36th Street between 6th Avenue and 8th Avenue – 2 a.m. to 2 p.m. 37th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue – 4 a.m. to 2 p.m. 38th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue – 4 a.m. to 2 p.m. 8th Avenue between 34th Street and 40th Street – 4 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Broadway between 38th Street and 59th Street – 4 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. 33rd Street between 7th Avenue and 10th Avenue – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. 39th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. 40th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. 49th Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. 50th Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Central Park 65th Street/66th Street Transverse Roads 7 a.m. until conclusion

