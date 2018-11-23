NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The old expression is caveat emptor – buyer beware.

New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood issued a warning to consumers looking to cash in on Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals: If it looks too good to be true, it may be a scam.

“As holiday shopping season begins, New Yorkers should be on alert that sometimes bargains may not be as good as they seem,” Underwood said. “When purchasing gifts for family and friends, we encourage consumers to use our tips to protect themselves against fraudsters and scams.”

The bottom line? Keep a close eye on the bottom line.

Here are some tips from the AG’s office: