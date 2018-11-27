NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Several pedestrians were struck by an out of control vehicle in Chinatown Monday night, and now the driver is facing charges.

Police say the driver, 70-year-old Henry Herman, was trying to parallel park at the corners of Canal and Forsyth streets in Chinatown around 6:45 p.m. when he the van in reverse, accidentally accelerated, jumped the sidewalk and mowed down a group of pedestrians.

According to police, seven people were hit by the minivan before it crashed in a pile of wooden crates.

One man between 45- to 55-year-old died at the scene while several others were rushed to Bellevue Hospital.

“As he approached the parking spot the vehicle accelerated striking several people on the sidewalk near a fruit stand,” said Capt. Michael Gulinello. “Two were critical condition, two serious and two treated and refused further medical aid.”

Herman was arrested on charges of failure to yield to pedestrians and failure to exercise due care. Police say the driver passed a breathalyzer test given to him at the scene.

The driver was issued several summonses last night and released, but charges could be increased at the district attorney’s discretion.