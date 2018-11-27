NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The funeral for Jose Peralta, the first Dominican-American member of the New York state senate, was held Tuesday morning.

Peralta died Thanksgiving eve at age 47, though no official cause of death has been released. His widow said he’d been feeling ill and his condition suddenly worsened.

He had represented Queens’ District 13 since 2010 but was beaten out in the Democratic primary back in September by Jessica Ramos. He was serving out the remainder of his term.

Prior to serving in the senate, Peralta was a member of the New York state assembly.

“Jose Peralta was a proud son of Queens and the Dominican Republic. He worked his way up from the grassroots, with heart and tenacity. Chirlane and I are both pained by his sudden loss. Our prayers are with his wife Evelyn and his sons,” Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted early Thursday.

Services were held at St. Joan of Arc Roman Catholic Church in Jackson Heights. Peralta is survived by his wife, Evelyn, and two sons.