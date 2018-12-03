NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Cardi B is due back in court Monday.

The Bronx rapper will be arraigned on charges stemming from a strip club fight in Queens.

Watch: Bronx Rapper Cardi B In Court Last Month

She and nine members of her entourage allegedly threw bottles, chairs and a hookah pipe at bartenders inside Angels Strip Club back on Aug. 29.

The fight reportedly started over suspicion Cardi B’s husband, Migos rapper Offset, was cheating with a woman who worked there.

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, was charged with misdemeanor assault and reckless endangerment.