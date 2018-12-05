GEORGE H.W. BUSHState Funeral Services Underway In Washington, D.C.
LOS ANGELES (CBSNewYork/AP)Cardi B is no longer feeling the love after little more than a year of marriage to fellow rapper Offset.

She posted a video on Instagram saying that “things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time.” The 26-year-old says “I guess we just grew out of love, but we’re not together anymore.”

There you go..peace and love

Cardi B says “it might take time to get a divorce.”

Offset responded “Y’all won.”

The couple got married in September 2017 and welcomed a baby girl in July.

Cardi B says she and her baby’s father are really good friends and business partners.

An email seeking comment was sent to her representatives.

The Bronx rapper was expected to be arraigned Monday on charges stemming from a strip club fight in Queens. She did not appear in court, but her lawyer was there on her behalf.

Cardi B is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

