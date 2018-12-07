NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are investigating a wild gun battle between an NYPD officer and a suspected robber in the University Heights section of the Bronx.

Two innocent bystanders were hit in the crossfire and the suspect is recovering in the hospital after the officer fired dozens of shots at him, reports CBS2’s Reena Roy.

Police sources say officer Juan Gomez fired 27 rounds in a running gun battle that went on for an entire block, coming to an end at Loring Place and West Fordham Road.

The suspect, 36-year-old Edwin Conception, was shot in the neck by the officer.

Before that, investigators say two innocent bystanders were also hit: 12-year-old Gabrielle Hayes, on her way home from school when she was struck by bullet fragments, and 46-year-old Rosana Urena, hit in the stomach.

Police sources say both bullets match officer Gomez’s gun.

Investigators say it all started Wednesday around 6 p.m. when Conception came running out of an apartment building lobby with a mask on and backpack full of drugs.

WATCH: NYPD Provides Update On Bronx Police-Involved Shooting

Police say he had just robbed two men at gunpoint for those drugs, firing one shot but not hitting anyone.

He then happened to run by officer Gomez and his partner in an unmarked car near West 183rd Street and Loring Place. Officer Gomez ran after conception because he looked suspicious.

When he identified himself as a police officer, the suspect fired two shots.

Gomez, who has been with the NYPD for five years, returned 27 shots, even reloading once.

The suspect and two innocent bystanders are still in the hospital.

Conception is facing multiple charges including attempted murder.