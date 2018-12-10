NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The MTA says it will start offering “courtesy passes” to apologize to customers whose commutes are disrupted.

The passes allow riders to resume their trips at another subway station or on buses.

They will also be given to commuters with disabilities or strollers who face elevator break-downs.

The passes will be handed out at subway station booths.

“The Courtesy Pass program is another effort in ensuring our customers get to where they need to go, and now better serves those with disabilities or strollers. We will be promoting this program more aggressively than before to improve our customer service across the system,” Chief Customer Officer and Senior VP for Strategy and Customer Experience Sarah Meyer said in a statement.