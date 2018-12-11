NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Protests are planned Tuesday outside the Human Resources Administration’s offices in Brooklyn as outrage mounts over a mother’s arrest.

Cellphone video captured 23-year-old Jazmine Headley clinging to her 1-year-old son, Damone, telling officers they were hurting the boy as they tried to arrest her last Friday afternoon.

“There was no reason for NYPD to tug and pull like the way they did with him – he was rag-doll basically. And she was really trying to protect him, and you heard him screaming,” said Damone’s grandmother, Jacqueline Jenkins, who is now caring for the boy.

Headley’s family said she had been waiting at the HRA office for four hours to renew daycare service. Witnesses told CBS2 there were no chairs, so she sat on the floor.

“There was not enough seating, I think a lot of people had no place to sit, and she was sitting on the floor. She was asked to move multiple times, there was no place to go,” Lisa Schreibersdorf, executive director of Brooklyn Defender Services, said. “Security, I guess, decided to call 911.”

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams said a Taser was used and 911 was called after HRA peace officers tried to remove Headley because of what they described as “disorderly conduct towards others and for obstructing the hallway.”

Police Commissioner James O’Neill said the NYPD officers’ body cameras will be reviewed.

“It’s disturbing, but we have to see what led up to the event. What were the actions of the people from HRA, what were the actions of our police officers?” he said.

Meanwhile, the HRA peace officers have been placed on modified duty.

“HRA centers must be safe havens for New Yorkers needing to access benefits to improve their lives. I am deeply troubled by the incident and a thorough review was launched over the weekend to get to the bottom of what happened. I am reinforcing efforts to train officers and staff to better defuse situations before the NYPD is called for assistance and directing refresher de-escalation trainings for HRA Peace Officers and FJC security staff immediately. The HRA Peace Officers who were involved in this incident are currently on leave, and they will be placed on modified duty when they return to work pending our investigation of what happened,” Department of Social Services Commissioner Steven Banks said in a statement.

As we investigate Friday’s arrest in Brooklyn, I’ll tell you the video is very disturbing to me — as PC, & as a dad. Also, #NYPD cops have a very tough job. We were called to a chaotic situation & we’re looking at all available video to determine why certain decisions were made. pic.twitter.com/2fL3DbAmN1 — Commissioner O'Neill (@NYPDONeill) December 11, 2018

Headley was charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child and resisting arrest.

Her family says the ordeal and use of force were unnecessary.

“Had anybody listened to her, then maybe things would’ve went a different way,” said Jenkins.

She remains in custody on charges stemming from a separate warrant in New Jersey.