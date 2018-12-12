NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police shot and wounded an armed suspect they believe shot another man in the Bronx Wednesday evening.

Police say plainclothes officers responded to reports of shots fired near the corner of E. 241st Street and White Plains Road in the Wakefield section just before 8 p.m.

Police shoot an armed man in the Bronx. Witnesses say they hid under tables when the bullets were flying. More at 11 on @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/xfVeFho5rK — Valerie Castro (@VCastroTV) December 13, 2018

When the officers arrived on scene, police say they ran into a man who pointed a gun towards them. The officers opened fire, striking him once. He was rushed to NYC Health+Hospitals/Jacobi with non-life threatening injuries.

Shortly afterwards, officers found an injured man they believe was shot by the suspect nearby. He was also rushed to Jacobi, where his condition wasn’t immediately known.

Investigators said they recovered a firearm at the scene and were not searching for additional suspects.

Wednesday’s shooting was the latest in a string of shootings involving the NYPD of late. Surveillance video exclusively obtained by CBS2 from December 5th shows a wild shootout between a fleeing robbery suspect and an NYPD officer giving chase in the University Heights section of the Bronx. Over the weekend, Officer Amir Pali was accidentally shot by another cop while responding to a domestic dispute on Staten Island that took a violent turn.

