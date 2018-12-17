NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – The medical examiner has not yet announced a cause of death after the co-founder and CEO of the popular HQ Triva mobile app was found dead in his Manhattan apartment.

Police sources tell CBS2 that officers were called to an apartment on Spring Street for a wellness check just after midnight on Sunday. When police arrived they found Colin Kroll, 34, unresponsive in his apartment’s bedroom. He pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Kroll, who also created the six-second video service Vine in addition to HQ Trivia, also worked for a time for Twitter.

A spokesperson for HQ released a statement confirming Kroll’s death. “We learned today of the passing of our friend and founder, Colin Kroll, and it’s with deep sadness that we say goodbye. Our thoughts go out to his family, friends and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

So sad to hear about the passing of my friend and co-founder Colin Kroll. My thoughts & prayers go out to his loved ones. I will forever remember him for his kind soul and big heart. He made the world and internet a better place. Rest in peace, brother. — Rus (@rus) December 16, 2018

In January, the game’s creators told CBS2’s Elise Finch that they were hoping to turn their popular lunchtime quiz game into a contest that could pay winner $1 million per game.

“He had so much talent and had accomplished so much at such a young age,” his father, Alan Kroll, told The New York Times. “It truly is a waste,” his father said. “At 34, imagine the things he’d done and the skills he had.”

