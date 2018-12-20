CBSN New YorkWatch Now
TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Lawmakers are calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to sign the Toll Payer Protection Act, a bill aimed at ending the practice of suspending a driver’s vehicle registration for unpaid cashless tolls.

Passed during the summer legislative session, the bill is a response to complaints about people unknowingly getting into trouble for past due bills stemming from the tolling system used by the Thruway Authority, Metropolitan Transportation Authority, and the Port Authority.

READ: Senate Bill S7344A “Toll Payer Protection Act”

Cuomo has until Dec. 31 to sign the bill into law.

A state audit released this summer found the MTA in New York has lost millions in unpaid tolls. Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli blames cashless tolling for at least $1.6 million in unpaid tolls since January 2017.

