OCEANSIDE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A man accused of scamming at least seven elderly people, including an 81-year-old woman on Long Island, has been arrested in Massachusetts, police say.

Nassau County police said 23-year-old Frederick Espinal, of the Bronx, contacted the Oceanside woman on Dec. 3, saying her son had been arrested for hitting a pregnant woman with his car, killing the unborn child.

The woman handed over two payments of $7,500 and another of $30,000, for a total of $45,000.

(Credit: Nassau County Police Department)

Police said Espinal also stole $12,000 from a woman in Lake Success.

During a press conference Thursday morning, investigators said tips from the led them to the Boston area.

“We can’t thank the public enough. They came forward with the information, they got us to the Bronx, they got us to Massachusetts. They also came forward with an additional case in Lake Success,” Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said Thursday.

Police said they believe Espinal may have been responsible for at least five other scams in the area.

