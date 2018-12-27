NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Workers are busy installing the 192 new sparkling triangles made of Waterford crystal that will adorn this year’s Times Square New Year’s Eve ball.

The annual event marking the countdown to the new year is watched around the world as the ball measuring 12-feet in diameter and weighing almost 12,000 pounds is lowered.

The sphere covered with more than 2,500 Waterford crystal pieces.

“As part of the ‘greatest gifts’ series, we introduce a new theme every year,” said Tom Brennan, a master artisan for Waterford. “This year’s theme is the gift of harmony. So when I think of harmony on an individual personal basis, it’s all about having that equilibrium of mind, of body, of soul.

“If you’ve got that going on at the same time, you’ve got everything just ready for you, and you’re ready to take on the world,” he said.

An estimated 1 million people gather around Manhattan’s Times Square each New Year’s Eve, while millions more watch the ball drop on television and online.