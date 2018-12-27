CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Brooklyn just hit it big.

The New York State Lottery has confirmed a Powerball ticket worth $298.3 million was sold Wednesday night in East New York at the Arnold Service Station on Linden Boulevard.

The winning numbers were 05-25-38-52-67, Powerball: 24.

The last big Powerball winner in New York was Robert Bailey, 67, a retired federal employee, who got his ticket at the West Harlem Deli on Fifth Avenue not long before the Oct. 27 drawing worth a little more than $125 million after taxes.

That drawing was part of a $687 million jackpot split with 51-year-old Lerynne West of Iowa.

