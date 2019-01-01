NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two people are dead in Washington Heights in what police believe was a murder-suicide on New Year’s Day.

According to multiple reports, a 46-year-old man stabbed a 50-year-old woman to death inside an apartment on Wadsworth Avenue early Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the scene after the attacker allegedly jumped to his death from a sixth floor terrace and landing on the building’s second floor roof.

Police are still investigating the double homicide however, sources told CBS2 that the violent encounter was a likely domestic dispute between the estranged couple.

While the NYPD is claiming that 2018 was one of the safest years in city history, New Year’s Day has been marked by spate of violent crimes.

One man is critical condition after being stabbed around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning at the F train’s Delancey Street station.

The city’s first killing of 2019 happened around 4:30 a.m. in Brooklyn.

A 29-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso in a fifth-floor hallway of a Stanley Avenue building in the East New York.