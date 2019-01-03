NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A federal judge on Thursday blocked a new city law aimed at limiting Airbnb and other home sharing services that city officials have blamed for driving up rents by limiting the number of available residential units available across the five boroughs.

Last year, report paid for by the Hotel Trades Council, a union of hotel workers, was highly critical of Airbnb operating in New York City.

Researchers at McGill University in Montreal found that the vacation rental company is driving up rental prices and reducing housing availability in the city due to so-called “ghost units” not made available to local New Yorkers.

According a report by the city’s comptroller office last summer, New Yorkers are losing $616 million due to higher rents driven by Airbnb rentals.

The law passed last year was due to go into effect in February and required online home-sharing services to disclose to the city detailed information about tens of thousands of listings each month, along with the identities and addresses of the units’ hosts.

Judge Paul A. Engelmayer granted a preliminary injunction by Airbnb and another rental service, HomeAway.

READ: Judge’s Opinion On Law About Home Sharing

The McGill report says from 7,000 to 13,5000 housing units have been removed from circulation over a 3-year span, and median rent in the city increased by $380 a year.

Other highlights from the study noted:

* Two-thirds of revenue came from likely illegal listings.

* About 4,700 private room listings comprise many rooms in a single apartment.

* Nearly 75 percent of the population in neighborhoods at highest risk of Airbnb-induced gentrification across New York are non-white.

Airbnb dismissed the study as flawed and said Airbnb is used by everyday New Yorkers to temporarily rent space to make extra money.

Previously, Airbnb hosts in New York City claimed the city was colluding with opposition groups to spy on their properties using “undercover renters” using the service.

New York State has some of the nation’s toughest restrictions on Airbnb. In 2017, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed into law a measure authorizing fines of up to $1,000 for many short-term rentals. The measure applies to rentals of less than 30 days when the owner or tenant is not present.