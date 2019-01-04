NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The city officially rolled out its Fair Fares discount Metrocard program, a few days later than original projected.

The program, which was supposed to roll out Jan. 1, allows low income New Yorkers to purchase unlimited ride Metrocards at half price.

At a Harlem subway station, the Council Speaker Corey Johnson and Mayor Bill de Blasio laid out the details.

“The first phase is New Yorkers who receive cash assistance benefits,” said de Blasio. “In April, we will move to expand to new Yorkers who get SNAP benefits, otherwise known as food stamps.”

The Department of Social Services has started contacting eligible New Yorkers.

People can also call 311 for more information on how to receive the discounted cards.