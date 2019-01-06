EAST HANOVER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Authorities have released the names of the two people killed in a Friday night house fire in New Jersey.

Investigators now say the fire started in the living room of the split-level home at 3 Kimble Place in East Hanover.

The blaze quickly spread sending massive flames shooting through the roof.

The homeowners, 78-year-old Robert Dundermen and 75-year-old Cynthia Dundermen, were found dead.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but investigators say it’s not believed to be suspicious.