NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Borough officials are pushing for details and a commitment from the Metropolitan Transit Authority about adopting a new proposed plan that promised to keep the L train running during repairs needed after Superstorm Sandy damaged subway tunnels in 2012.

Hopefully Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s plan works better than Mayor Bill de Blasio’s subway card did on Friday.

The mayor was forced to swipe it three times and borrowed an aide’s card to finally get through a turnstyle at a Harlem station where he announced he’s still skeptical of the new plan.

“The intention is very good,” said de Blasio. “I think we’re not there yet in knowing whether it’s really going to work out.

The initial plan was to remove all 32,000 feet of benchwall by hand. The new plan recommends the cables be racked and jacketed with polymers along one side of the wall.

Borough officials on Sunday held a press conference to ask more questions about the new plan, with concerns ranging from federal money pledged to the previous plan, safety and security issues about leaving cables exposed to potential vandalism, contract commitments with contractors and other factors that have not been fully publically addressed.

Borough Officials Hold News Conference Demanding Details On New L Train Plan



“We’re not changing anything in the plan right now that we can absolutely verify that this new idea is going to work,” he said.

The new idea avoids having to fully shut down the L, which would also have closed 14th Street to traffic and have forced a steady stream of buses to replace the subway between Manhattan and Brooklyn.

It would involve closing down only one part of the Canarsie Tunnel at a time for repairs.

“New Yorkers, God Bless them, can be a little skeptical and I can see why they would be skeptical in this situation,” said Cuomo. “They’re distrustful of government in general.”

Part of that skepticism comes because the technology they’re talking hasn’t even been tried in the United States.

MORE: Reactions Mixed Over Sudden Scrapping Of L Train Shutdown Plan

A month ago that Cuomo toured the mile and a half-long Canarsie Tunnels, which are more than 100 years old, with engineers from Columbia and Cornell universities.

“We recognized there was an opportunity to bring in a newer technology,” said Cornell’s Lance Collins.

The benchwall, which currently holds power cables, is crumbling because saltwater sat there the longest.